Lily Vanilli: Instagram’s favourite baker is launching a Regency-inspired afternoon tea in London – and it looks divine
Few things are more quintessentially British than afternoon tea, but that doesn’t mean that it should be limited to sandwiches and humble Victoria sponge.
Coming to London in October, this new playful and modern take on the glamorous Regency era from Instagram’s favourite baker, Lily Vanilli, is anything but.
Loved by the likes of Elton John, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Kate Moss, self-taught baker Lily Jones first opened her Columbia Road bakery over 10 years ago, and has since amassed a legion of fans who are mesmerised by her creations, often characterised by their signature icings.
Set in the showstopping and newly restored Grand Saloon of Theatre Royal Drury Lane, you can live out all your elegant Bridgerton fantasies while enjoying decadent treats from the London-based cake connoisseur.
The mouth-watering menu includes artistic dark chocolate sponge cake alongside delicate pink lemonade tarts set with tiny hand-casted, gilded chocolate cherubs and a mini sticky toffee pudding with an oozing centre of custard and salted caramel.
Savoury bites include madeleines topped with glazed salmon and a signature Lily Vanilli puff pastry sausage roll made with Cornish sausage meat, roast bacon lardons and a cider vinegar deglaze.
For those who enjoy tradition, the tea will of course be accompanied by warm scones, served with salted whipped butter, cream and homemade jam while you sip on Rare Tea Company teas and Taittinger champagne.
And as if that wasn’t extravagant enough, drawing on the Regency era’s trend of creative and exotic ices, a trolley will roam the room serving scoops of heady absinthe mint choc chip ice cream made with Lily’s top secret recipe, summoned tableside by guests in true Regency style.
And from the pictures alone, we’re absolutely sure that even Lady Whistledown would give it a glowing review.
Afternoon Tea at the Lane will open in October 2021 and will cost £49pp (from £57pp with champagne).
