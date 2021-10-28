Next April, the UK’s “national living wage” will rise from £8.91 to £9.50 an hour from next April for workers aged 23 and over, the government has announced. But while it may sound like an essential pay rise for millions of low-income workers, many have criticised the increase as “underwhelming”.

According to the Living Wage Foundation, there are currently over 3.7 million people in “low-paid and insecure employment”, accounting for nearly 12% of the UK’s total workforce.

The government says the rise represents an increase of about £1,000 a year for a full-time worker, but after two years of job insecurity, universal credit cuts and rising inflation, the reality of living pay cheque to pay cheque remains an exhausting one.