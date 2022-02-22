Yesterday (21 February), the prime minister announced an end to all remaining Covid-19 restrictions in England from next week.

Boris Johnson declared that the success of the UK’s vaccination programme meant the government could “lift our restrictions earlier than comparable countries”.

“It’s time we got our confidence back – we can rely on that sense of responsibility to one another,” he told MPs in the House of Commons. “Let us learn to live with this virus, and continue protecting ourselves and others, without restricting freedoms.”