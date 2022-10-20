Liz Truss resigns as prime minister after 45 days in office, making her the shortest-serving PM in UK history
- Posted by
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
Ms Truss announced the news outside Downing Street on Thursday, after 45 days in office.
Liz Truss has resigned as Prime Minister after 45 days in office.
Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, she said:
“I recognise though that given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.
“I have therefore spoken to His Majesty The King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.
“This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady. We have agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week.
“This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our countries economic stability and national security. I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen.”
Truss’s resignation means a new Tory leadership contest has been triggered, which will be concluded “within the next week”.
Truss succeeded Boris Johnson as prime minister on 6 September after defeating Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party leadership contest.
She is now the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history.
Since the announcement, chancellor Jeremy Hunt has confirmed he will not stand to be the next Conservative leader and UK Prime Minister.
According to The Guardian, former levelling-up secretary Michael Gove has been ruled out for the Tory leadership.
Many have taken to social media to share their reactions to Truss’s resignation.
MP Caroline Lucas tweeted: “Anything other than a #GeneralElection2022 is undemocratic. It’s not just Liz Truss’ breathtaking incompetence, it’s the chaos & division amongst the Tory MPs behind her and anyone else they pretend is a “unity” candidate to replace her. 3 Tory PMs & 4 chancellors in 1 year? No.”
Nadine Whittome tweeted: “Liz Truss is gone. Good riddance. Since 2019, the Tories have given us:
- A PM who partied while people died, breaking his own laws, and lied about it
- A PM who crashed the economy within weeks by cutting taxes for the rich
Enough is enough.”
Image: Getty