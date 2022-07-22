While Truss’s campaign yesterday said there is £1 trillion worth of “behind the scenes caring contributions, which lessen the burden on the public purse” and that it is “only right to support these individuals”, critics say it will do little to solve the problem; instead, it forces parents to make difficult decisions between their careers and their children.

Others suggested that the proposal missed the point that lots of people, particularly during the cost of living crisis, can’t afford to raise a family on one salary.

The lack of affordable childcare available in the UK has long been a subject of campaigns, with the average cost of sending a child under the age of two to nursery reaching over £263.81 a week full-time (50 hours).

“Families across this country are crying out for affordable childcare so that they don’t have to choose between their career and their kids,” Labour MP Stella Creasy told Stylist in response to the plans.

“Instead of helping them and investing in provision, Liz Truss seems to think taxes should be used to make women stay home instead. It shows you this Tory party wants to take Britain back to the 1950s, not help everyone thrive in the 2020s.”