Lizzo has taken to social media to share a powerful message of self-love and speak on the mental toll of the “hurtful”, “fat-phobic and racist” abuse she receives online.

In a now-deleted 13-minute Instagram live video, the singer opened up about trolling after releasing her new single Rumors with Cardi B saying: “People saying shit about me that just doesn’t even make sense. It’s fat-phobic, and it’s racist and it’s hurtful. If you don’t like my music, cool. If you don’t like Rumors the song, cool. But a lot of people don’t like me because of the way I look.”