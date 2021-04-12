However, after so long spent living under restrictions and the fear that the pandemic would only grow worse, today’s easing of the rules – and the reduction in case numbers and deaths that this move symbolises – feels like something to celebrate. Sure, we still need to stay safe, social distance and wash our hands wherever possible, but for the first time in ages, we can get back to doing at least some of the things we love.

With this in mind, we asked the Stylist team to share some of the things they’re most excited to get back to over the next couple of weeks. From browsing in a shop to eating outside at a restaurant, here’s what they had to say.