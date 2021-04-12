Lockdown easing: the Stylist team on the things we’re most excited to do as restrictions lift
- Lauren Geall
As lockdown restrictions ease again, the Stylist team share the things they’re most excited to do under the new rules.
Today, 12 April, marks a new stage in the government’s plan to ease the country out of lockdown.
After three long months spent doing home workouts, watching every last show on Netflix and hosting virtual birthday celebrations, today’s easing of restrictions will allow some sense of normality to return to the streets.
You may not be able to hug strangers and go on holiday abroad just yet, but from today, you can sit in a pub garden and visit non-essential shops for the first time in ages. And those aren’t the only changes you can enjoy, either: hairdressers, beauty salons, gyms, libraries and even zoos are now allowed to reopen.
Of course, it’s OK if you’re not feeling quite ready to get back to doing all of that just yet. The world remains a scary place for many of us, and it’s totally fine if you want to take things slow.
However, after so long spent living under restrictions and the fear that the pandemic would only grow worse, today’s easing of the rules – and the reduction in case numbers and deaths that this move symbolises – feels like something to celebrate. Sure, we still need to stay safe, social distance and wash our hands wherever possible, but for the first time in ages, we can get back to doing at least some of the things we love.
With this in mind, we asked the Stylist team to share some of the things they’re most excited to get back to over the next couple of weeks. From browsing in a shop to eating outside at a restaurant, here’s what they had to say.
Megan Murray, senior digital writer
“I live in a small town called Lewes which is just a stone’s throw from Brighton, and this cute place is given lots of its character by the independent shops scattered through its windy, cobbled streets. They’re all owned by lovely locals, who are great to chat to while you’re shopping for plants, candles and the like.
“I was sad to see three of these boutiques close their doors for good during lockdown, so now that I’m allowed back in I’ll be running in there, showing my support, treating myself to some interiors pieces and telling the owners how much they’ve been missed.”
Felicity Thistlethwaite, executive editor digital
“I can’t wait to visit a salon and have someone else do my eyebrows and lashes – it may be small, but I feel like it’ll help me feel like ME again.”
Alice Porter, freelance writer
“I’ve really missed eating out at restaurants during lockdown, so I’m excited to visit some old favourites and try some new places too!
“I think it will be especially nice to eat outside – something I never did before lockdown – as it’s a new way to experience eating out and maybe it will make me feel a little bit like I’m on holiday, even if I’m wearing three plus layers and tucked up next to the heater!”
Meeka McKenzie, social media assistant
“As restrictions lift I can’t wait to get back out and start dressing up again! I feel like whilst being at home I’ve gotten so comfortable with wearing sweats and loungewear, and getting dressed from the waist upwards. It will be fun to have a play around with my style now that things are getting more social.”
Kayleigh Dray, digital editor-at-large
“I’m counting down the days until my first salon appointment in forever. Shampoo always smells sweeter when someone else is washing your hair, right?”
Lauren Geall, junior digital writer
“I may not be rushing back to the pub garden anytime today, but I’m looking forward to stopping off at one after a long weekend dog walk.
“There are few things more satisfying than the first sip of a pint when you’re a bit hot and tired, and I can’t wait to spend an afternoon basking in the sun on a slightly dodgy bench surrounded by family and watching my dog interact with everyone as they go past.”
Jazmin Kopotsha, deputy digital editor
“I’m excited not to have to plan or prepare my days… at least not as rigidly as I have had to during lockdown if I wanted to do anything outside of the house.
“Granted, finding a table at a pub or restaurant will take some intense coordination but knowing I can pop into a clothes shop without sitting by the door waiting for an Asos delivery feels very liberating right now.”
