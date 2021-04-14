The second step in the government’s roadmap to ease England out of lockdown is now well underway. Things may not be back to normal just yet, but for the first time in over three months, we’re able to get back out and enjoy some of the things we love.

As you’ll probably have seen from the pictures of people enjoying midnight pints and ‘cheersing’ with friends, at the top of many people’s lists for the first day out of lockdown was the reopening of pub gardens. And with the weather set to warm up over the next week or so, it’s likely many more people will have plans to spend an afternoon at the pub.

However, just because many people were overjoyed to see the pubs reopening, doesn’t mean everyone has to feel the same way. There are plenty of reasons why you might not feel comfortable taking a trip to the pub just yet, and every single one of those is valid. At the end of the day, it’s OK to take things at your own pace.