We’re cheating a little bit here (this actually happened in the week before the first lockdown), but it’s just so brilliant we couldn’t not include it.

In a parody of all the coronavirus misinformation and fake news that were going around on WhatsApp at the time (you know, the ones about how if you left your house the police would track your phone and fine you), Billy McLean made an audio recording detailing a top-secret government plan to fight the virus – and the result was bloody brilliant.

“Also, just so you know, my sister, her boyfriend’s brother works for the Ministry of Defence and one of the things that they’re doing to prepare… is building a massive lasagne,” he said. “At the moment, as we speak, they’re building the massive lasagne sheets.”

The voice note continued: “They’re putting the underground heating at Wembley on, that’s going to bake the lasagne, and then they’re putting the roof across and that’s going to recreate the oven, and then what they’re going to do is lift it up with drones and cut off little portions and drop them into people’s houses just to make sure everyone’s eating still and no one dies – which is obviously quite sensible.”