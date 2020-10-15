“I’m worried about my physical and mental health”

“I missed round one of lockdown in London as I was at home visiting my parents in Ireland in March when it all kicked off (I was meant to stay for 2 weeks, ended up being there for 5 months!), so I’m extremely nervous about what’s coming down the line.

“At home I had my doddery but amusing parents for company and a dog who is an excellent listener, here I live in a tiny, poorly heated flat with no outdoor space. And, although I love my own company, I’m worried about my physical and mental health if things get bad here.

“I feel anxious, apprehensive and angry but most of all really really tired. I thought the worst case scenario might be Christmas Day in a ‘Spoons alone, but now even that grim prospect seems too optimistic.”

Katy Harrington, Acting Contributing Editor

“There’s no consistency”

“My job usually means that I travel all over the country, which is stressful enough, but the lack of consistency in Covid restrictions mean the admin on top considering all the local variations and last minute changes is crazy. Plus, it’s just miserable. I feel like I’m retreating into a shell.”

