“I did a virtual viewing for a house without a kitchen,” she continued. “The landlord explained how he’d “converted a room into a cooking area”… there was a microwave and a plug-in hotplate in the cupboard under the stairs that he couldn’t stand up in because it was so small. It was £850pcm.”

Other offers Newton received included a man renting a room for £5 a month in exchange for “company” and a landlord looking for a long-term tenant for one room while the other spare bedroom would be let out daily/weekly on Airbnb. “No locks on the bedroom doors. Shared bathroom. £1,000pcm to live with an ever-changing rotation of strangers,” she said.

The thread, which has received over 23,000 likes, highlighted just a fraction of what private renters are dealing with right now, with many commenting on their own experiences or those of their family and friends.

“I know of someone in London who rents a room with a single bed, but has to be out of the room by 7.30am and another person also rents it, and uses it to sleep from 7.45am to 6pm,” commented one Twitter user. Another said: “My son has been trying to find a flat in London and says you have to blind bid about £200 above the asking price to even be considered. The prices are extortionate and on top of that bills? How can young people even hope to move there?”