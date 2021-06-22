“While working from home has meant I no longer commute to work for the time being, the idea that I’ll be able to get full signal on the Tube is filling me with a strange sort of existential dread. I know that I’ll get back to commuting at least part-time in the future, and knowing that I’ll be able to log in to my emails, scroll through social media and be contactable for those 15 minutes I’m underground is enough to make me feel tired.

You see, when I used to commute, those 15 minutes offered a much-needed break from ‘always on’ culture and the impulse to check my emails and reply to messages on my way to and from the office. As much as I talk about the value of switching off and taking time for yourself, it’s easier said than done, and when that connection is available, it’s all too easy to find yourself logging in to check ‘one more thing’ and slipping back into that work headspace.

That’s why, for me, the news that the Tube will have full mobile connection by the end of 2024 is more than a little bittersweet. I understand why it’s happening, and I’m sure there will be plenty of times when I’m grateful for its existence, but I can’t help but feel that I’ll be losing that brief period of enforced respite from everything going on above ground.”

Lauren Geall, 24