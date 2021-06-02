London’s Sky Pool has gone viral on Twitter, and there’s a serious point being made

It’s pretty hot outside, and lots of Londoners are in search of wild swimming spots and outdoor swimming pools to cool off in. But there’s one pool in particular that’s caught the eye of many sweaty and flustered city-dwellers – London’s new Sky Pool.

Everybody on Twitter is talking about the 82-foot glass swimming pool which is suspended 114 metres above the ground ground between two luxury apartment complexes in Vauxhall. Would you swim in it?