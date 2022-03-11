This blurred line leaves many women and girls at risk, with the UK and Wales seeing a significant rise in stalking cases last year while approximately 1.5 million people in the UK are affected by stalking behaviour – and last night’s ITV Tonight documentary Louise Minchin: The Truth About Stalking explored just how stalkers impact the lives of their victims and how dangerous they can be.

The documentary delved deep into raising awareness around stalking and was hosted by former BBC journalist Minchin, who also shared her own stalking ordeal.

Minchin said she received messages from her stalker, Carl Davies, which included threats sent from social media accounts directed towards her and her daughter Mia.

Davies, 44, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison with an indefinite restraining order in December.