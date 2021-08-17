“You know, what has happened, we can definitely debate about that. But we also need to talk about the immediate next steps that we need to take – we need to talk more about the solutions right now,” she said.

“We are living in a world where we are talking about advancements, about equality, about gender equality – we cannot see a country going decades and centuries back,” she continued. “We have to take some bold stances for the protection of women and girls, for the protection of minority groups, and for peace and stability in that region.”

Yousafzai – whose non-profit organisation Malala Fund fights for the rights of women and girls to access education – finished by sending a message of solidarity to the Afghan women who are scared of what the future might hold.