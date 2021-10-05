Chloe, 25, London

“My issue is mainly about walking to the gym in the dark despite it being ‘day time’ and therefore ‘safe’.”

“It’s only been the past two workouts or so that I’ve noticed a problem due to the fact that the mornings have gotten darker so quickly. I tend to leave my house at about 6:20 in the morning which is now pitch black but to get to the gym I have to walk through a park that’s pretty much deserted, bar one or two other pedestrians or cyclists at that time. This morning was really really scary given the headlines, and I felt myself panicking as I walked. I considered running, but I had my over-the-shoulder gym bag on so it was obvious I wasn’t just out on a jog and I didn’t want to draw attention to myself.”

“I’ve always thought about these things but I’ve always walked down well-lit main roads, which aren’t necessarily safer but feel less risky (for example, I’m always in front of someone’s house). I moved a month ago though so my new gym route, with the park and the paths, just feels undoable. If we hadn’t had the headlines recently I know I’d still be nervous because I’m a woman who lives in this society and is always acutely aware of my safety, but I don’t know if I’d be as jumpy and shaken if it wasn’t for recent stories.”

“I now walk the long way round the path (which is not lit, I might add) instead of taking the short cut through a slightly off-track wooden area — which the man walking behind me also did, and infuriatingly then marched on so much further ahead of me.”

“I always keep my headphones in but with no music on, so I looked distracted and busy but am aware of my surroundings.”

“My workout this morning was pretty shit — I was distracted, nervous and on edge. I’m just not going to be able to go for morning workouts until the clocks change I think as I still feel so jittery from the situation — which is bizarre because the gym is such a de-stresser for me. That would mean re-arranging my entire day and work schedule around being outside during daylight hours.”

“I guess we are just led to believe that bad things only happen at night or when you’re drunk or whatever other stupid excuses people want to make, but during daytime hours, I still feel unsafe.”

“It just feels like we can’t win. I am so vehemently against women having to change their behaviour but if I don’t then I’m left totally shaken up all day. And it’s not an overreaction — I’ve had the stares and been approached before on the street, which is one thing in the day time, but even more scary if it happened alone in the pitch black.”