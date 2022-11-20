Over a year since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul, the group’s assault on the rights of women and girls continues to worsen.

While, at first, Taliban leaders suggested that the group would keep in place many of the hard-won rights of women and girls across the country – including access to education – it quickly became apparent that this wasn’t to be the case.

Alongside restricting access to education for girls over the age of 11, the Taliban has introduced a number of oppressive laws directly targeting women and girls.