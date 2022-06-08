Hundreds of women have taken part in a protest march to mark the anniversary of the murders of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry.

The March On The Met protest – organised by the Women’s Equality Party (WEP) – saw participants gather yesterday evening to march a 10-mile route from Wembley’s Fryent Park (where the sisters were murdered) to New Scotland Yard in their honour.

The pair were attacked and stabbed to death while attending a birthday celebration at Wembley’s Fryent Country Park in June 2020. Their bodies were found the following day by Smallman’s boyfriend, the day after they had been reported missing to the police.