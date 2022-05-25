In a bold move to protest book bans in American schools, author Margaret Atwood has created a special edition fireproof copy of her controversial 1985 novel The Handmaid’s Tale.

According to the American Library Association, The Handmaid’s Tale is among books most often challenged or banned in US schools.

The novel has long been used as a symbol of protest for women’s and reproductive rights, continuing to rise in popularity following the Emmy award-winning TV adaptation starring Elisabeth Moss.