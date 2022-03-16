A Russian journalist who staged a protest against the war in Ukraine live on TV has spoken out about her experience after she was detained and fined by police.

Marina Ovsyannikova, who is an editor at the state-controlled TV station Channel One, said she was questioned for 14 hours without access to legal help and didn’t sleep for two days after she ran onto the set holding up a sign which read ‘no war’.

Ovsyannikova also released a pre-recorded video of herself via the independent Russian human rights action group OVD-Info, in which she expressed her shame at herself for working at the channel and called on the Russian people to protest against the war and “stop all this madness”.