The cost of living crisis is raging on throughout the UK, with almost every group in society feeling the impact.

Private renters across the country are being pushed into poverty by benefits caps, survivors of domestic abuse are being forced to choose between crippling debt and remaining in dangerous living conditions and one in 10 students are having to turn to food banks.

News of more expected price hikes to energy bills in October means many people are already looking ahead to winter and bracing themselves.

According to money saving expert Martin Lewis the October cap prediction is “UP 64% (so £3,244/yr on typical bills).” And the January cap prediction is “UP 4% (so £3,363/yr).”