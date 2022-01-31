The images and videos in question – which were shared widely on social media over the weekend – depict a woman with a number of injuries, including a bleeding lip.

A voice recording was also released in which a man is heard telling a woman he is going to have sex with her against her will.

The graphic posts have since been deleted from the account which originally posted them, and the woman whose account was used has since said she was hacked. She cannot be named for legal reasons.

Following the allegations, Manchester United said Greenwood would not return to training or play any matches until further notice.