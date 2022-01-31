Mason Greenwood: what we know about the allegations against the Manchester United footballer
- Lauren Geall
- Published
In a statement, Manchester United said the player would not return to training or play matches until further notice.
Trigger warning: this article contains references to domestic abuse and sexual assault.
Police have confirmed that a man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault after domestic abuse allegations against Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood were shared on social media on Sunday (30 January).
In a statement released on Sunday afternoon, Greater Manchester Police said they had been made aware of “online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence”.
It continued: “An investigation was launched and following enquiries, we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault. He remains in custody for questioning.”
The images and videos in question – which were shared widely on social media over the weekend – depict a woman with a number of injuries, including a bleeding lip.
A voice recording was also released in which a man is heard telling a woman he is going to have sex with her against her will.
The graphic posts have since been deleted from the account which originally posted them, and the woman whose account was used has since said she was hacked. She cannot be named for legal reasons.
Following the allegations, Manchester United said Greenwood would not return to training or play any matches until further notice.
In an earlier statement, the club added: “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”
A spokesperson for Nike, who sponsor Greenwood, also told The Athletic: “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”
Mason Greenwood has not yet responded to any of the allegations.
The 24-hour National Domestic Abuse helpline can be contacted on 0808 2000 247 and further support can be accessed online via their website.
Image: Getty