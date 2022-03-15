Last night, Stylist held its annual Remarkable Women Awards to celebrate the achievements of the world’s most inspiring women. Melanie Brown, aka Mel B, took home the Fearless Future Award for her work as a domestic abuse advocate. Back in the day, Mel was one-fifth of iconic girl band The Spice Girls. Now, she’s making it her mission to advocate for women’s rights and speak out against domestic abuse. She has used her platform to publish a brave memoir about her own experience of domestic abuse and to collaborate with Women’s Aid. In 2022, her work earned her an MBE.

In her powerful speech at the awards ceremony in London last night, Mel dedicated the award to women everywhere who have experienced abuse. “I don’t take this award just for me – it’s for every woman; for every survivor I’ve spoken to who makes me feel like I’m not crazy because the recovery when you leave any kind of abuse,” she said. “I was in it for 10 years – and I still feel the pain of that mentally every day.”

This is for the ladies who don’t have a voice,” she said. “My story is their story and their story is my story

In 2017, Mel claimed in court papers that her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte had violently abused her during their 10-year relationship. In 2018, Mel released a memoir, Brutally Honest, detailing her experience. She also began collaborating with Women’s Aid to raise awareness about the realities of domestic abuse in the UK, with a video campaign that showed a fictionalised version of her experience. “You know that’s why this video is so important – because it’s not just my story, [it’s] bits and pieces of my story, but it’s every woman’s story. It’s everybody’s voice because we are dealing with an epidemic,” she told Good Morning America at the time.

Mel spoke in the same spirit as she continued her speech at the Remarkable Women Awards: “This is for the ladies who don’t have a voice,” she said. “My story is their story and their story is my story, that’s what I’ve learned going to the refuges. I’ve learned a lot because I thought my story was unique and I took a chance with my best friend Louise Gannon and wrote a book [that] nobody wanted… ‘it’s a bit of a dark topic, nobody really talks about that.’” “That was five years ago and now I’m standing here with an MBE, and I’m a Leeds girl from a council estate, thank you very much,” she went on. “Now I feel confident! No, but honestly, I’m not very good at taking compliments or anything like that, but this means so much to me.” Part of Stylist’s A Fearless Future campaign, the Fearless Future Award celebrates women advocating for other women.

