Menopausal women working for the NHS in England will be able to work flexibly under new guidance

Menopausal women working for the NHS in England will be given the option to work flexibly as part of new guidance announced this week.

Launched yesterday, the first national NHS guidance on menopause includes measures to support and retain staff – including trans men, non-binary and intersex people – struggling with all forms of menopausal symptoms.

Announcing the guidance in an article for The Telegraph, the NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard called on other employers to issue similar guidance and “break the stigma” faced by those going through the transitional period.