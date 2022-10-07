Mermaids, the charity supporting transgender, non-binary and gender-diverse young people, has said that it’s been forced to temporarily suspend some of its “life-saving” helpline services due to continued transphobic abuse.

In a statement shared on its website and social media, the charity wrote: “Due to intolerable abuse, we have made the decision to close the helpline and webchat services for the rest of today and tomorrow. Next week, to enable us to take all volunteers off the rota, we will reduce hours to 9am to 6pm only.

“We do not make this decision lightly, but our duty of care towards staff and volunteers necessitates a harm reduction approach to protect our dedicated staff and volunteer team. We hope to be able to resume normal working hours as soon as possible.”