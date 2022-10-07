Transgender and non-binary support charity Mermaids announces it has temporarily suspended its helpline due to “intolerable abuse”
Mermaids, a charity that has been supporting transgender, non-binary and gender-diverse children, young people and their families since 1995, says it has faced “intolerable abuse”.
Mermaids, the charity supporting transgender, non-binary and gender-diverse young people, has said that it’s been forced to temporarily suspend some of its “life-saving” helpline services due to continued transphobic abuse.
In a statement shared on its website and social media, the charity wrote: “Due to intolerable abuse, we have made the decision to close the helpline and webchat services for the rest of today and tomorrow. Next week, to enable us to take all volunteers off the rota, we will reduce hours to 9am to 6pm only.
“We do not make this decision lightly, but our duty of care towards staff and volunteers necessitates a harm reduction approach to protect our dedicated staff and volunteer team. We hope to be able to resume normal working hours as soon as possible.”
However, following the announcement to temporarily suspend services, Mermaids was met with widespread support.
“This was the intention the whole time,” tweeted author Juno Dawson. “Transphobic groups and individuals cannot stop people transitioning, but they can systematically attack the organisations, providers and charities that support us as we transition.
“Mermaids, Stonewall, the Tavistock. Pls see the pattern.”
“We should be DEEPLY troubled about the sustained attack some of our LGBT+ charities find themselves under for standing up for trans people in the UK,” added LGBTQ+ commentator Rhammel Afflick.
“Disturbed and angered that Mermaids can’t even offer support and advice because of the sorry situation we find ourselves in.”
As per its website, Mermaids says its services help to reduce isolation and loneliness for transgender, non-binary and gender-diverse children, young people and their families. It also provides families and young people with the tools they need to negotiate education and health services.
A spokesperson for Mermaids told Stylist that its safeguarding team will be reporting the abuse staff have been experiencing over webchat, emails and the phone to the police as a hate crime.
“Out of our 131 volunteers, the 19 volunteers working on the helpline have now been taken off for next week (to protect them). We will be running the helpline next week on reduced hours (9am-6pm) so staff can take more regular breaks to help them cope.”
Mermaids relies on donations to continue its work supporting young trans people and their families. If you’d like to make a donation, please visit mermaidsuk.org.uk/donate
Images: Getty