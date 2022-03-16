Met Police admit that the strip-search of a 15-year-old Black girl on her period “should never have happened”
- Lauren Geall
A report into the search of the girl, which took place at her school in east London in 2020, said racism was “likely to have been a contributing factor” in the decision to carry out the search in the first place.
A 15-year-old Black girl was subjected to a strip search by Metropolitan Police officers while on her period because she was wrongly suspected of carrying drugs, a child safeguarding review has revealed.
According to the report, which was published earlier this month, the “traumatic” search took place at the girl’s school in Hackney, east London, without an appropriate adult present. The police were called to the school because teachers said the girl smelt strongly of cannabis and were concerned she was carrying drugs.
Not only were the girl’s intimate body parts exposed during the search – which was conducted by two female police officers – but she was also made to remove her sanitary towel, and the search was carried out without parental consent.
A senior local authority figure described her treatment as “humiliating, traumatising and utterly shocking”, and the report concluded that racism was “likely to have been an influencing factor” in the decision to undertake the search in the first place.
It also said it was highly likely that “adultification bias” had played a part in the girl’s case – where adults perceive Black children as older than they are because they see them to be more ‘streetwise’.
The impact on the girl has been described as “profound” – and the repercussions of the event are said to be “obvious and ongoing”. Indeed, the girl’s maternal aunt told the review she had been transformed from a “happy go lucky girl” to a “timid recluse” who “gets panic attacks”.
Sharing her experiences in a written account, the girl – who is referred to throughout the report as Child Q – said she can’t go a single day “without wanting to scream, shout, cry or just give up”.
“Someone walked into the school, where I was supposed to feel safe, took me away from the people who were supposed to protect me and stripped me naked, while on my period,” she said.
“I feel like I’m locked in a box, and no one can see or cares that I just want to go back to feeling safe again, my box is collapsing around me, and no one wants to help. I don’t know if I’m going to feel normal again. I don’t know how long it will take to repair my box. But I do know this can’t happen to anyone, ever again.
“All the people that allowed this to happen need to be held responsible. I was held responsible for a smell.”
The Metropolitan Police have since apologised for the events that took place, and the Independent Office for Police Conduct are now investigating.
In a statement, Detective Superintendent Dan Rutland, of the Met’s Central East Command, said: “We recognise that the findings of the safeguarding review reflect this incident should never have happened.
“It is truly regrettable and on behalf of the Met Police I would like to apologise to the child concerned, her family and the wider community.”
