A 15-year-old Black girl was subjected to a strip search by Metropolitan Police officers while on her period because she was wrongly suspected of carrying drugs, a child safeguarding review has revealed.

According to the report, which was published earlier this month, the “traumatic” search took place at the girl’s school in Hackney, east London, without an appropriate adult present. The police were called to the school because teachers said the girl smelt strongly of cannabis and were concerned she was carrying drugs.

Not only were the girl’s intimate body parts exposed during the search – which was conducted by two female police officers – but she was also made to remove her sanitary towel, and the search was carried out without parental consent.