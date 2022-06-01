The Met Police have charged 4 people for attending a vigil for Sarah Everard
Four people are due before Westminster Magistrates’ Court accused of gathering when London was in Tier 4 restrictions.
The Met Police have charged four people from London and Manchester for attending the vigil of Sarah Everard on Clapham Common on 13 March 2021.
Everard was lured into a police car while walking home from a friend’s house on 3 March 2021 by then serving Met police officer Wayne Couzens, who later raped and murdered the 33-year-old. Couzens is now in jail for the abduction, rape and murder of Everard but is appealing his whole life sentence.
A vigil in Everard’s memory was planned by Reclaim These Streets, an organisation aiming to make the streets safe for women, but it was later called off after the police said it would be in breach of lockdown rules.
That didn’t stop hundreds of people flocking to Clapham Common to pay tribute to Everard and other women who have suffered violence by men across the UK.
Now, four attendees have been charged for allegedly breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules while attending the vigil.
Dania Al-Obeid, aged 27, from Stratford; Vivien Hohmann, aged 20, from Clapham; Ben Wheeler, aged 21, from Kennington and Kevin Godin-Prior, aged 68, from Manchester all face a charge of participating in a gathering of more than two people in a public outdoor place in a Tier 4 area, according to the BBC.
The charges come after a Metropolitan Police appeal against a ruling that found the police breached the rights of the organisers of the vigil for Everard were rejected by the High Court.
Back in March 2021, Reclaim These Streets’ co-founders – Jessica Leigh, Anna Birley, Henna Shah and Jamie Klingler – were all threatened with arrest and a £10,000 fine when they tried to organise a socially distanced event on Clapham Common. Despite the official gathering being called off in advance, a spontaneous vigil and protest took place instead, where multiple people were arrested.
A High Court judge later ruled that the Met’s decision-making ahead of the vigil was “misinformed”, “misleading” and “flawed at every single step of the process”. The Met then appealed the decision but that appeal was also rejected by a High Court judge.
Jo Maugham, barrister and director of the @GoodLawProject tweeted: “Strong with the weak; weak with the strong” in reaction to the BBC report about the four charges.
Labour MP for Streatham, Bell Ribeiro-Addy tweeted: “The Met didn’t fine Boris Johnson for a party held at the height of a lockdown.
But they’re prosecuting 4 people who attended a socially distanced vigil to remember a woman kidnapped & killed by one of their own.
And they wonder why confidence in policing is at an all-time low.”
The four people are now due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court.
Images: Marita Upeniece/Stylist