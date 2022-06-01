The Met Police have charged 4 people for attending a vigil for Sarah Everard

The Met Police have charged four people from London and Manchester for attending the vigil of Sarah Everard on Clapham Common on 13 March 2021.

Everard was lured into a police car while walking home from a friend’s house on 3 March 2021 by then serving Met police officer Wayne Couzens, who later raped and murdered the 33-year-old. Couzens is now in jail for the abduction, rape and murder of Everard but is appealing his whole life sentence.

A vigil in Everard’s memory was planned by Reclaim These Streets, an organisation aiming to make the streets safe for women, but it was later called off after the police said it would be in breach of lockdown rules.