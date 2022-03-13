Addressing the crowd, she said she was “arrested on the floor for putting down a candle” and said “shame on you” to police officers present at the protest.

The demonstration – which saw protestors march from Scotland Yard to the police station in London’s West End – also aimed to shine a light on the revelations unveiled by an IOPC report into police behaviour at Charing Cross earlier this year, which found that 14 police officers had sent racist, sexist and homophobic messages.

The messages – which were outlined in the report – were highly sexualised, discriminatory or referred to violence, which officers often defended as ‘banter’.