The Met isn’t giving rape victims the support they need, London’s victims’ commissioner says

The Metropolitan police are failing to provide effective support to rape victims and should be replaced by an independent body, London’s victims’ commissioner has said.

In an interview with the BBC, Claire Waxman, who works to improve the experience of victims of crime across the city, said the situation was “frustrating”, and accused the Met of going “backwards” in terms of the support it provides.

“I can’t have victims being treated like this any longer,” she said. “I’m not shocked we hear some terrible responses from the police to rape survivors. That just shows a complete lack of understanding and specialism of those officers.