On 5 October 2017, the New York Times ran the headline “Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades”, publishing the first timeline of alleged abuse of multiple actors at the hands of the famed producer. What came next was a movement that changed the way we thought about men in positions of power – not just in Hollywood, but the world over.

Days later, on 15 October, a tweet by actor Alyssa Milano invited women to share their experiences of sexual harassment under the words “Me too”, a phrase created and used by activist Tarana Burke dating back to 2006. Within a year, the hashtag had been used more than 19 million times across social media, pushing the issue of sexual assault to the top of the global agenda.

Then came the reckoning. The presence of #MeToo and the subsequent #TimesUp then swept from Twitter timelines to red carpets and thousand-strong protests, becoming a rallying cry for survivors of sexual assault.