The Met police is facing backlash for its bizarre new ‘women’s safety’ initiative

The Metropolitan police is facing backlash online after posts uploaded to its official Twitter account revealed that drug swabbing operations were being carried out in London as part of a “week of action” to promote women’s safety.

The posts – which consisted of a video alongside a statement – said that the operations took place in areas “which have seen a spike of in incidents where women and girls have been made to feel unsafe or have been victims of crime”.

A statement uploaded by the force said this was because there is an “inextricable link between Class A drugs and serious crime and violence on the streets of London”.