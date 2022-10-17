Responding to the report in a letter to Baroness Casey, the Met’s commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said he was “appalled” by the findings and accepted the conclusions in full.

“Integrity is the foundation of policing. People rightly expect us to uphold the highest standards,” he said. “Yet our organisation is being undermined by corrupting behaviours that have gone unchallenged and have been allowed to multiply.

“While the focus of this report is on misconduct, it tells a serious story about our culture. We need to radically overhaul how our organisation is set up, and instil our values in everything we do.”