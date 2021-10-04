Another serving Metropolitan police officer has been charged with rape

A serving London police officer who worked within the same unit as Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens has been appeared in court this morning (4 October) charged with rape.

PC David Carrick, 46, of Stevenage, Hertfordshire, allegedly attacked a woman in St Albans on 4 September last year while he was off-duty.

This morning, St Albans magistrates court heard that the alleged attack took place at a Premier Inn hotel in the city, after Carrick met the woman through the online dating app Tinder.