Another serving Metropolitan police officer has been charged with rape
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
The officer, who has been suspended since his arrest on Saturday, appeared in court via videolink this morning (4 October).
A serving London police officer who worked within the same unit as Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens has been appeared in court this morning (4 October) charged with rape.
PC David Carrick, 46, of Stevenage, Hertfordshire, allegedly attacked a woman in St Albans on 4 September last year while he was off-duty.
This morning, St Albans magistrates court heard that the alleged attack took place at a Premier Inn hotel in the city, after Carrick met the woman through the online dating app Tinder.
It is said that Carrick and the woman met at a pub earlier that evening, where he allegedly boasted about protecting high-profile people, including the Prime Minister, in his role as a protective officer. Prosecutor Mark Fleckney also said Carrick showed the woman his warrant card.
Carrick, who appeared in court via videolink and “emphatically denies” the accusations, is next due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on 1 November. He was suspended from his role in the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command after his arrest on 2 October, and remains in custody.
Responding to news of Carrick’s arrest earlier this morning, Metropolitan police Commissioner Cressida Dick said she was “deeply concerned” by the news that an officer had been charged with this “serious offence”.
“I fully recognise the public will be very concerned too,” she added. “Criminal proceedings must now take their course so I am unable to comment any further at this stage.”
The Met said that it was awaiting the outcome of criminal proceedings, and added that a referral has been made to the Independent Office For Police Conduct.
While there has been a lot of concern regarding the alleged offence on social media, the chief crown prosecutor of CPS Thames and Chiltern Malcolm McHaffie stressed how important it is that commentary about the case be kept to a minimum.
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial,” McHaffie said in a statement.
“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
The arrest comes just days after Metropolitan police officer Wayne Couzens was sentenced to a whole life order for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard after he exploited his position as a police officer to falsely arrest the 33-year-old as she walked home from a friend’s house in March last year.
Images: Getty