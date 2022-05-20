The speech might have gone unnoticed had the MP not posted the clip to her Twitter feed shortly afterwards, where it went viral. It has been liked by over 52,000 people and shared over 26,000 times in less than 48 hours.

But it was the content of her speech that resonates with so many. Black pulled no punches from the beginning, saying the Tories, although obsessed with the economy, have a “shocking record of running it”.

She backed this up by citing the UK’s slow economic growth, poor economic standing in the G7 and the increased reliance on food banks to feed families.

Black suggested the government should concentrate on closing tax avoidance loopholes for the rich or imposing a windfall tax for energy companies, rather than pay only lip service and do little.