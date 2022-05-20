Why MP Mhairi Black’s impassioned ‘F word’ speech is going viral
Everyone should listen to Mhairi Black’s chilling speech in the House of Commons.
We’re used to a bit of drama in the Houses of Parliament. There’s the usual jeers and political posturing at PMQs we’ve come to expect, the art of avoiding questions we see time and time again, the occasional expulsion (Dawn Butler and Ian Blackford have both been given the boot for having a go at Boris Johnson) and even meme-worthy moments, like when Jacob Rees-Mogg decided it was all too much and had a little lie down on the front bench.
On Wednesday, 27-year-old Mhairi Black, the SNP MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire South, stood in front of her peers and delivered a rousing four-minute speech, albeit to an almost empty commons chamber.
The speech might have gone unnoticed had the MP not posted the clip to her Twitter feed shortly afterwards, where it went viral. It has been liked by over 52,000 people and shared over 26,000 times in less than 48 hours.
But it was the content of her speech that resonates with so many. Black pulled no punches from the beginning, saying the Tories, although obsessed with the economy, have a “shocking record of running it”.
She backed this up by citing the UK’s slow economic growth, poor economic standing in the G7 and the increased reliance on food banks to feed families.
Black suggested the government should concentrate on closing tax avoidance loopholes for the rich or imposing a windfall tax for energy companies, rather than pay only lip service and do little.
But Black’s speech became more impassioned when she came to the subject of culture wars – despite the right’s cries that their free speech is becoming endangered, she pointed out that it is in fact the government that is quashing free speech, introducing draconian measures in schools (the ban on any anti-capitalist reading matter allowed on the curriculum), crackdowns on protests and the proposed privatisation of Channel 4.
As Black gained momentum, she made chilling parallels with what is happening in the UK with how the seeds of fascism took hold in Europe before.
“This government literally want to get rid of the Human Rights Act,” Black said. “For who do they think rights have gone too far? You know how scary it is to sit at home and wonder if it’s you?”, She cited the Windrush scandal and the recent Home Office proposal to ship asylum seekers to Rwanda as examples.
“We are turning into a country where words hold no value” Black stated. “Over the last 12 years we are sleepwalking towards the F word.”
In the past, fascism has never been immediately overt; instead, it is stealthy and subtle, she argued. She pointed to the concentration of power in the UK with no scrutiny: fascism “arrives under the guise of respectability” and is identifiable by “the othering of people”.
The things we do in the name of economic growth are warning signs we should not ignore, Black concluded, before taking her seat on the bench.
Online, Twitter users responded in droves. Keogh57 said: “You have said what everyone thinks.”
TheBossRoss wrote: “An extraordinary speech. A voice of decency, for democracy, and compassion. Speaking from Germany, where we still, every day, make an effort to learn from history & watch out for the dangers of fascism, I agree with your assessment. You were right to say it out loud.”
Laceybod tweeted: “Superb speech. Sadly we are as predicted already down the slippery road and into fascism.”
Black was 20 years old when she was elected in May 2015, making her the youngest MP elected to the House of Commons since the Reform Act of 1832. She remains the SNP’s youngest MP.
Images: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images, Mark Runnacles/Getty Images