The mother of murdered sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry, Mina Smallman, has said the time for apologies is “long gone” after the Metropolitan Police announced they would formally apologise to the family for their response to the two women’s disappearance and murder last June.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Channel 4 News, Smallman acknowledged that, while the police’s failures may not have changed the final outcome of the case, their handling of the investigation took an emotional toll on herself and her family.

“They’ve admitted that there were mistakes,” she said. “It may never have changed the ultimate outcome, however, we as a family would have been spared the additional anguish and torment.”