The House of Lords has voted to make misogyny a hate crime in England and Wales as part of its ongoing scrutiny of the controversial Police Crime, Sentencing and Courts bill.

The law change would enable courts to impose stronger penalties if prejudice against women is proved to be the motivation for an offence, and would also require the police to record whether crimes were motivated by a hatred of someone’s sex or gender.

However, it cannot become law until both the House of Lords and House of Commons agree on the changes.