Police Crime, Sentencing and Courts bill: House of Lords votes to make misogyny a hate crime and rejects crackdowns on protests
The controversial Police Crime, Sentencing and Courts bill is currently in its report stage in the House of Lords.
The House of Lords has voted to make misogyny a hate crime in England and Wales as part of its ongoing scrutiny of the controversial Police Crime, Sentencing and Courts bill.
The law change would enable courts to impose stronger penalties if prejudice against women is proved to be the motivation for an offence, and would also require the police to record whether crimes were motivated by a hatred of someone’s sex or gender.
However, it cannot become law until both the House of Lords and House of Commons agree on the changes.
The government, including the prime minister, have previously rejected the idea, with Boris Johnson saying in October 2021: “If you simply widen the scope of what you ask the police to do, you’ll just increase the problem.”
In December, the Law Commission, an independent body that recommends legal changes for England and Wales, rejected a proposal to make misogyny a hate crime after concluding that it would not solve the “real problem” of hostility or prejudice directed against women because of their sex or gender. Instead, it recommended that the government consider introducing a specific offence to tackle public sexual harassment.
But despite this opposition, the amendment passed in the Lords on Monday night, thanks to support from Labour and the Liberal Democrats, with 242 peers backing it versus 185 voting against.
The government did add a number of new measures designed to help protect women to the bill, including extending the length of time domestic abuse victims have to report a crime and the introduction of a breastfeeding voyeurism offence, which have yet to be voted on by the Lords.
However, the bill, which also proposes new police powers when it comes to protests, has proved divisive in light of mounting concerns over human rights and questions over whether police want or need an increased capacity, prompting months of widespread protests to “Kill The Bill”.
In the Lords reading, the government were also outvoted on 14 other amendments, including plans to make people locking themselves to objects punishable by up to 51 weeks’ imprisonment, suspicion-less stop-and-search and the introduction of “serious disruption prevention orders” against protesters.
House of Lords peers also supported four other amendments, including one aiming to protect Parliament Square as a place to protest, one that would require police officers to tell the truth in public inquiries, and one demanding an inquiry into the prevalence of drink-spiking offences.
Once the Lords has completed its scrutiny of the bill, it will return to the House of Commons until an agreement between Houses is reached.
