At least 11 police forces in the UK are already recording misogyny as a hate crime, based on their own definitions, but the official review said sex or gender should not be made a “protected characteristic” that can be used to record incidents and increase sentences alongside race, religion and other factors.

Campaigners and senior police officers had publicly backed making misogyny a hate crime last month, responding to calls to tackle “epidemic” levels of violence against women and girls in the wake of the murders of Sarah Everard, Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, Sabina Nessa and Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

The national police lead for hate crime, Mark Hamilton, previously told a conference that adding sex or gender to the current list of protected characteristics was a “good way of understanding offender behaviour and preventing things escalating from the more minor offences up to sexually-motivated crime and murder.”

Instead, the Law Commission recommended of extending the offence of stirring up hatred to sex and gender, saying it would help tackle the growing threat of “incel” ideology and suggested ministers set up a review into the need for a specific offence of public sexual harassment.