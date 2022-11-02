The report, which was ordered following the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard in 2021 by the then-serving Metropolitan police officer Wayne Couzens, said there were “too many cases” in which officers shouldn’t have been allowed to join the police in the first place – including instances where officers had criminal records or links to organised crime.

As for use of vetting procedures, inconsistent handling of misconduct cases and a lack of effective monitoring of officers’ IT use were all highlighted as reasons why so many issues had been allowed to continue – in some cases even after a problem had been reported.

“It is too easy for the wrong people to both join and stay in the police,” said Matt Parr, His Majesty’s inspector of constabulary. “If the police are to rebuild public trust and protect their own female officers and staff, vetting must be much more rigorous and sexual misconduct taken more seriously.”

He continued: “Despite repeated warnings – including several from us – not enough has been done to improve standards and stamp out misogyny and predatory behaviour in policing. The police must do more to prevent unsuitable people from joining in the first place, identify any misconduct within the force, and quickly dismiss officers and staff if they are not fit to serve the public.”