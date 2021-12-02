Activists and political figures are continuing to speak out against a proposed Mississippi law to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy that is currently being heard by the Supreme Court. Despite the right to abortion being a constitutional right in the US, the final ruling of the law, due in June next year, could cut off abortion services for tens of millions of women.

Protestors calling for #BansOffOurBodies have gathered outside the Supreme Court building in Washington DC in support of upholding the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that established the right to abortion.

However, in Wednesday’s hearing into the case, conservative justices hinted that a majority backed upholding the proposed Mississippi law.