Please be aware that this article contains details that some might find upsetting.

Last June, Nicole Smallman, a 27-year-old photographer, and her sister, Bibaa Henry, a social worker, went missing after celebrating Henry’s 46th birthday in Fryent Country Park, Wembley. Their bodies were discovered in the park the following day. They had been stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack.

On Tuesday (6 July), 19-year-old Danyal Hussein was found guilty of the sisters’ murders, which he claimed were part of a deal he made with a so-called “demon”. He had vowed to kill six women every six months, which he believed would secure him a lottery win. As reported by the Independent, it also transpired that Hussein was referred to the government’s anti-radicalisation Prevent programme by his school at the age of 15.