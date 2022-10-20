Muslim women are being disproportionately affected by the cost of living crisis
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
The National Zakat Foundation says single Muslim women are one of the groups being hit the hardest by rising inflation.
Single Muslim women are being disproportionally affected by the ongoing cost of living crisis, a leading Muslim charity has said.
According to the National Zakat Foundation, which collects and distributes funds to millions of Muslims across the UK, current figures suggest that women – and in particular, women from ethnically minoritised backgrounds – are being hit the hardest.
These include stats from the Money Advice Trust (MAT), which show that, during September, 34% of women in the UK were worried about money compared to 23% of men.
The statistics also reveal that those from ethnically minoritised backgrounds are more likely to be behind on their bills, with 25% of people from ethnically minoritised backgrounds behind on their payments compared to 9% of white people.
As such, the National Zakat Foundation argues, it’s clear that Muslim women are likely to be one of the worst affected groups during the current crisis.
The charity highlights the story of Amina, a working single mother of three who has been under significant financial stress since the pandemic. With living costs rising, she fears things could get even worse – and the arrival of school holidays when inflation is so high means she’s facing more financial pressure to feed her children.
Dr Sohail Hanif, CEO of the National Zakat Foundation, said: “We see many cases similar to Amina’s through school holidays as single mothers face additional food, activity and care costs. With the current inflation levels, many Muslim women can barely put food on the table for their families.”
Dr Hanif continued: “Around half of the UK Muslim population already lived on the poverty line post-pandemic, despite having paid jobs. And with inflation rates rising to their highest levels ever, it’s worried that even more of our community will face the poverty line.”
You can find out more about the National Zakat Foundation by visiting its website.
Image: Getty