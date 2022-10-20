Single Muslim women are being disproportionally affected by the ongoing cost of living crisis, a leading Muslim charity has said.

According to the National Zakat Foundation, which collects and distributes funds to millions of Muslims across the UK, current figures suggest that women – and in particular, women from ethnically minoritised backgrounds – are being hit the hardest.

These include stats from the Money Advice Trust (MAT), which show that, during September, 34% of women in the UK were worried about money compared to 23% of men.