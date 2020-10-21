40 dangerous myths about dating apps, sex and rape that must be challenged

13. The victim provoked rape and automatically provided consent by their dress/flirtatious behaviour

14. If you send sexual images or messages prior to meeting someone, then having sex is inevitable

15. If you voluntarily attend a someone’s house after a date or night out, you obviously want sex

16. If you meet men online or though hook-up apps you want sex and should be ready to offer sex

17. If you drink alcohol or use drugs then you have made yourself vulnerable to being raped and you bear some of the responsibility

18. If you have lots of sex, including with different people, then you are promiscuous/ “deserve what you get”/are not harmed by rape

19. If someone has truly been raped then they would not seek, or want, sex soon afterwards

20. You can tell if someone has ‘really’ been raped by how they act afterwards

21. A ‘real’ rape victim is visibly distressed when describing what happened to them

22. A ‘real’ rape victim wouldn’t freeze when attacked, they would fight back

23. It would not be possible for someone who has been raped to carry on with their normal life – go to work, take children to school etc

24. If the victim didn’t scream, fight, or get injured then it wasn’t rape

25. If the victim didn’t complain to the police immediately it wasn’t rape

26. If you don’t say “no”, it wasn’t rape

27. Only young/attractive people get raped

28. Strong/independent/powerful/older people don’t get raped

29. The victim’s race/religion/background is responsible for the rape

30. A real victim would be able to provide a clear and coherent account of being raped

31. Inconsistencies in accounts provided by a victim mean they lack credibility as a witness

32. Where a victim has consumed alcohol or drugs prior to an incident s/he will be an unreliable witness as their evidence won’t be accurate

33. False allegations are common and women cry rape when they regret having sex or want to seek revenge

34. Other complaints of rape which have not resulted in successful prosecution outcomes mean the victim lacks all credibility as a witness

35. Previous withdrawals of complaints, or previous reluctance to co-operate with a prosecution, means the victim lacks credibility as a witness

36. Where the victim has previous convictions s/he lacks credibility as a witness

37. The victim has previous convictions or has told untruths about other matters and therefore cannot be relied upon to tell the truth about rape

38. Where the victim has a learning disability or mental health condition s/he lacks credibility as a witness

39. If someone displayed signs of sexual arousal during abuse, they wanted and/or enjoyed it.

40. Gay men who attend sex parties and/or take drugs are asking to be raped

The full list and explanations as to why these statements are false can be found here