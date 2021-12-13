Naomie Harris says a “huge star” groped her in an audition in a stark reminder that the #MeToo movement is far from finished
James Bond actor Naomie Harris has spoken about a past #MeToo incident where a “huge star” put his hand up her skirt during an audition, and how the response compares to her experience on a more recent project.
Oscar-nominated actor Naomie Harris has recently spoken about a disturbing incident that happened during a past audition with a “huge star”.
Harris, who plays Eve Moneypenny in the last three James Bond films and was Oscar nominated for her role in Moonlight in 2017, told Mail On Sunday in an interview that the “huge star” slid his hand up her skirt while she was reading for a part.
The actor has declined to name the man allegedly responsible for the incident but recalls: “What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything because he was – he is – such a huge star.”
“That was my only #MeToo incident, so I felt very lucky, given how rife that behaviour was.”
After being coined in 2006 by sexual assault survivor and activist Tarana Burke, the term #MeToo reached global attention in 2017 when women in the entertainment industry came forward to share their stories of assault and harassment. Following the widespread allegations against former film producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein, the hashtag went viral on social media.
Harris went on to compare the lack of consequence in her situation to a more recent case where there was swift removal of the perpetrator from the set.
“Now things have definitely changed: I was on a project where there was a #MeToo incident and there was no hesitation – [the perpetrator] was immediately removed,” she said.
Harris declined to name the actor who was removed from the more recent project but it’s clear that the handling of the situation was a welcome advancement for Harris and a step in the right direction.
It does seem, from Harris’ accounts, that while people are still having to navigate these horrific incidents, proactive steps are starting to be taken to react and address this behaviour when it happens.
Harris is currently on screen in No Time To Die and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.
If you have been a victim of sexual assault or another gender-based crime, find advice and support at endviolenceagainstwomen.org.uk. For free and confidential legal advice, contact Rights Of Women’s telephone advice line.
