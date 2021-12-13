Oscar-nominated actor Naomie Harris has recently spoken about a disturbing incident that happened during a past audition with a “huge star”.

Harris, who plays Eve Moneypenny in the last three James Bond films and was Oscar nominated for her role in Moonlight in 2017, told Mail On Sunday in an interview that the “huge star” slid his hand up her skirt while she was reading for a part.

The actor has declined to name the man allegedly responsible for the incident but recalls: “What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything because he was – he is – such a huge star.”