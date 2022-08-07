Over four months since she was reunited with her husband and daughter after her six-year imprisonment in Iran, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has revealed how what it’s been like to return to her ‘normal’ life in the UK.

Speaking during an interview with the Financial Times, Zaghari-Ratcliffe – who was arrested in Tehran in 2016 while attempting to travel home to the UK with her then 22-month-old daughter – said that, while she was enjoying time with her daughter Gabriella and husband Richard, her time in Iran still hangs over the family.

“I think often people talk about, you go through imprisonment, and then freedom happens and then everything is just good,” she explained. “That’s not true. When freedom happens, especially when you’re away for a long time, then the whole battle of adjusting to the new life, and then depression happens.”