Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has spoken publicly for the first time since she returned to the UK after being detained in Iran for six years. At a press conference held yesterday by Labour MP Tulip Siddiq, she spoke of the “cruelty” of her imprisonment and the “catching up” she has to do with her daughter after the family were reunited on Thursday.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested on spying charges while visiting her parents in Iran, with her then two-year-old daughter Gabriella, in April 2016. Her release came after the UK government paid a £400m debt to Iran dating back to the 1970s, although both governments have said the two issues should not be linked.