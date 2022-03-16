However, human rights group Amnesty International had previously stressed that while they “hope these reports are correct” and “a resolution can’t come soon enough”, there is still reason for caution. “In the past we’ve had false dawn after false dawn over possible breakthroughs, so it’s only right to be cautious at the moment,” the group wrote in a statement on its website.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s detainment has remained a high-profile case. Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, has long campaigned for her release, including a 21-day hunger strike in October last year outside the UK Foreign Office.

Successive foreign secretaries have led efforts to secure Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release, but Boris Johnson’s government has repeatedly been criticised for its failure to negotiate her release.

About a dozen Western dual nationals are believed to be held by Iran, including British-Iranian retired civil engineer Anoosheh Ashoori.

Speaking during a visit to Abu Dhabi, the prime minister said negotiations for the release of dual nationals in Tehran had been going on “for a long time” and that “talks continue to be under way”.