Two months after her release from an Iranian detention centre, British-Iranian hostage survivor Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has spoken out in a new interview about the emotional “legacy” of her ordeal, which saw her imprisoned for six years.

Speaking to Emma Barnett in a Woman’s Hour special that aired on the BBC last night (23 May), Zaghari-Ratcliffe relived her harrowing experience from the moment she was arrested in Tehran airport in 2016 as she tried to return to the UK with her 22-month-old daughter following a family holiday.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe described being held in solitary confinement in a one by two metre cell with no windows, which she described as the “most hostile, quiet form of torture”.

She spoke about the emotional anguish of being separated from her young child, and the fleeting moments of joy when she was allowed to visit her in the women’s ward of the detention centre once a week. It was only the thoughts of her daughter, her faith and the solidarity between the imprisoned women that kept her going as she endured years of wrongful detention and uncertainty surrounding her release.