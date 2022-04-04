The UK’s official Covid-19 symptoms list has been expanded to include nine new signs of illness, including a sore throat, a headache and feeling or being sick.

While many of the new symptoms have been widely reported as possible signs of the virus for quite some time, this is the first time the NHS has officially recognised them.

The new signs are listed in addition to the three classic Covid-19 symptoms previously reported: a fever, a new and persistent cough, and a loss or change in taste and smell.