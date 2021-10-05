In the trial of the new drug, patients taking crizanlizumab experienced a ‘sickle cell crisis’ only 1.6 times a year, compared to usually almost 3 times annually. While the trial was small and only lasted for a year, the news of new treatment has brought the disease as something to the forefront of medical discussions.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has said: “Sickle cell disease can be a debilitating condition that has a huge impact on patients’ quality of life. Yet treatment for sickle cell disease has been limited for years, and there has been a lack of treatments for patients whose lives are affected by the condition.”

Being administered through a managed access agreement (MAA), the new drug will initially be given to over 300 patients, increasing to more than 450 in subsequent years.

NICE has stated that:

“Crizanlizumab is an innovative treatment which has shown the potential to improve hundreds of lives, and we are delighted to be able to recommend it as the first new treatment for sickle cell disease in two decades. We don’t yet know whether the benefits will translate in longer-term outcomes, and we look forward to seeing what the data collected through this managed access agreement will uncover about its benefits for the future.”