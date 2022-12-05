“What took place at the event is now well documented, and sadly is something that occurs on an all too regular basis. Incidents like this not only cause emotional harm to those involved but do also have wider repercussions within the community.”

She added: “It has been an emotional whirlwind and we now wish to take the time to pause, reflect and learn from these events. Unfortunately, the events of the last week have taken the focus away from the day-to-day operations of Sistah Space and the work that we do, so it is crucial now that we are able to resume our work and put our focus on what is important, the people we support and help.”