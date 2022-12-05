Ngozi Fulani says “love will always triumph over hate” after Lady Hussey’s resignation
- Posted by
- Chloe Gray
- Published
The CEO of Sistah Space issued a statement about the “emotional whirlwind” she has experienced following the racist questioning she experienced at a Buckingham Palace event.
Ngozi Fulani, CEO Sistah Space – a charity supporting African and Caribbean heritage women affected by domestic and sexual abuse – has issued a statement following the resignation of Lady Susan Hussey.
Last week, Lady Hussey, a senior Buckingham Palace aide and the godmother to Prince William, apologised for “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” after repeatedly asking Fulani where she was “really” from at an event hosted by Camilla, the Queen Consort.
Fulani initially spoke about the incident in a tweet on Tuesday 29 November, saying: “Mixed feelings about yesterday’s visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge.”
She then provided a transcript of the conversation where Lady Hussey repeatedly asked her where she was from, despite Fulani telling her she was a British national.
Lady Hussey stepped down from her duties a few days later after an investigation by the palace.
Fulani has now issued a statement saying: “The last week has been an extremely difficult time for us all at Sistah Space. My team, family and I have been put under immense pressure and received some horrific abuse via social media. Yet throughout this time I have been heartened by the huge amount of support we have received. I want to thank everyone for that, and it has shown me that love will always triumph over hate.
“What took place at the event is now well documented, and sadly is something that occurs on an all too regular basis. Incidents like this not only cause emotional harm to those involved but do also have wider repercussions within the community.”
She added: “It has been an emotional whirlwind and we now wish to take the time to pause, reflect and learn from these events. Unfortunately, the events of the last week have taken the focus away from the day-to-day operations of Sistah Space and the work that we do, so it is crucial now that we are able to resume our work and put our focus on what is important, the people we support and help.”
In an interview with the Independent, Fulani expressed that she does not want to see Lady Hussey “vilified”, but “as a Black person, I found myself in this place where I wanted to say something but what happened would automatically be seen as my fault, it would bring [my charity] Sistah Space down”.
A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: “All members of the household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times.”